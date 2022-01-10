Take anything Olin Kreutz claims with a grain of salt

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz is one of the most respected players in Chicago, but Bears owner George McCaskey took a shot at Kreutz today, essentially calling him a liar over a recent claim that the Bears offered him a $15 an hour job.

Kreutz said last week that the Bears need to change the way they do business, citing the $15 an hour job offer as an example of the team’s cheapness. Today McCaskey suggested that Kreutz is dishonest.

“I’ve learned over the years to take just about anything that Olin says with a great of salt,” McCaskey said. “That’s the way it is sometimes with Olin, you don’t get the whole story. Olin knows what the story is.”

To suggest that nothing Kreutz says is trustworthy is a strange thing to say about such a respected player. Kreutz didn’t only make six Pro Bowls with the Bears, he also received the team’s Brian Piccolo Award, which goes each year to a player who exemplifies the team’s values, more times than any other Bears player in the half century since the Bears began bestowing the honor on players. McCaskey also offered no evidence that anything Kreutz said about the $15 an hour job offer was false.

Attacking Kreutz will do nothing to endear McCaskey to Bears fans, who are tired of McCaskey and his family failing to put a winning product on the field.

