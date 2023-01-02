Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 4 years and is headed to auction

Wright Brothers Real Estate; Eric Espada/Getty Images

In 2018, legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter placed his stunning Greenwood Lake, New York, castle on the market.

Jeter purchased the 4.01-acre property for $425,000 in 2003, but he listed the home for a whopping $14.75 million after significant renovations.

More than four years after it first went up for grabs, Jeter’s home still has not sold and is now headed to auction with an opening bid of $6.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jeter’s fortress, located about 45 miles northwest of Yankee Stadium, comes equipped with five kitchens, a turret, a game room, an infinity pool, a replica of the Statue of Liberty, and nearly 700 feet of shoreline.

Check out photos of the home below.

The legendary shortstop and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter had a castle fit for a king when he was playing for the New York Yankees.

The gorgeous property is in Greenwood Lake, New York, roughly 45 miles northwest of Yankee Stadium.

It’s so large that there is a bridge connecting one side of the property with the other.

The stone home — known as Tiedemann Castle — comes complete with fountains and gardens around the outside.

And it has a beautiful waterfall.

There’s a replica of the Statue of Liberty, too.

It’s a beautiful place to take a nice walk …

… or sit and watch boats pull into the marina.

The house’s grandest feature — a multistory turret — sits alongside the river.

It looks even more impressive up close.

Although the walk to the top seems like a serious trek …

… the view from the top is definitely worth it.

In total, the property boasts nearly 700 feet of shoreline.

So it makes sense that many of the rooms in the home have gorgeous views of the water.

Now let’s take a look inside.

The grand entryway features wooden archways, a winding staircase, and a piano.

Here’s another look from the other side.

The house boasts 12,590 square-feet.

It’s filled with spacious rooms and tall ceilings.

The home was built in 1903, and Jeter has special ties to the property.

His maternal grandfather grew up in the castle after he was adopted by the Tiedemann family.

This kitchen — in the main house — is one of the five kitchens spread throughout the two-parcel property.

With a breakfast nook, an island, and a big kitchen table, this kitchen looks like a gathering spot in Jeter’s castle.

Here’s another kitchen.

It’s really a chef’s dream.

And here’s a third kitchen.

This one has a great view of the lake.

And there are plenty of cozy dens in the main house.

This library overlooks some of the gardens surrounding the house.

The house has six bedrooms …

… seven full bathrooms …

… and five half-baths.

The office is complete with a large desk and a conference table.

But the house is also equipped with an awesome game room for when it’s time to kick back and relax.

And it has a bar that’s great for hosting.

This den is probably big enough to fit the entire Yankees roster.

It’s the perfect place to catch a game or watch a movie.

This dining room may have been the site of team dinners.

There’s a home gym where you can get in some MLB-caliber reps.

Stepping outside feels like stepping back in time.

But the infinity pool is as modern as it gets.

Check out the aerial view.

There’s an outdoor kitchen nearby.

Jeter’s house also has a hot tub …

… and a giant bell. Frankly, we aren’t sure what that’s for.

There’s plenty of garage space for luxury cars.

And there’s a jungle gym for the kids.

It’s somewhat surprising that Jeter hasn’t found a buyer for the New York fortress. Of course, the former Yankee is estimated to be worth $185 million, so he could afford to wait.

After nearly a year and a half for sale, Jeter pulled the listing “for the winter months,” per the real estate agent selling the home. The agent said at the time that it would be returning to the market shortly.

