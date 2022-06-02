Take a look at ARod’s alleged new squeeze in Miami. Ex baller definitely has a type

Has ARod moved on?

Over a year after his very public breakup with Jennifer Lopez, it seems so.

Alex Rodriguez was pictured watching the NBA playoffs between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat Sunday at FTX Arena with Kathryne Padgett. Not a first date: They’ve been seen together for a few months now, first spotted in January watching the Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Name doesn’t ring a bell? A quick scan of Padgett’s Instagram reveals she is an amateur bodybuilder from Dallas who works as nutritionist for athletes.

According to Us Weekly, nothing serious is going on between the 46-year-old ex baller and 25-year-old fitness model but they have “great chemistry.”

The two exercise fanatics “haven’t put a title on their relationship yet and aren’t going around telling their friends they’re official.”

That’s a far cry from Lopez’s current situation. The “Marry Me” star recently got engaged to Ben Affleck, her former fiance, and the power couple is currently house hunting like crazy in Los Angeles for their blended family.

Padgett struck a pose at Sunday night’s game, but Rodriguez was not in the snap. The dietitian bears a striking likeness to Madison LeCroy, the the reality star who reportedly triggered some problems between Lopez and Rodriguez, before they eventually called it quits.

Back in May, a few weeks after the shock split, Rodriguez was said to be in “a world of pain.” The father of two has not been linked to anyone seriously since Padgett.

The last time Rodriguez hit the gossip rags locally was for a comment he made about growing up in the neighborhood of Kendall, aka “the hood.” And that didn’t go over too well.