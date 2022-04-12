Takashi Doscher To Write Movie Take Of Videogame – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Takashi Doscher is set to write the screenplay for Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ film adaptation of the latter’s hugely successful action adventure game Ghost of Tsushima, which crossed a massive milestone in January, with more than 8 million copies sold since its July 2020 debut. The project is in early development.

The game from Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment follows samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

As The Hamden Journal first told you in March 2021, John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski is attached to direct. Peter Kang is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing through their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Productions will serve as EPs.

Doscher’s recent screenplay, Blue, is currently in development with AGBO and MGM and is a twist on a Japanese monster movie. Previously, Doscher wrote and directed romantic sci-fi romance, Only, starring Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr and which premiered in competition at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. His debut feature, Still, starring Madeline Brewer, is currently available on Hulu. Doscher also wrote and directed documentary A Fighting Chance, which aired on ESPN.

Ghost of Tsushima is also PlayStation 4’s fastest selling first-party original IP debut, selling more than 2.4 million units worldwide in its first 3 days. The game received seven nominations at the Game Awards 2020: Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction (Winner), Best Action/Adventure, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, and Best Performer for Daisuke Tsuji.

Ghost of Tsushima is the second film to come out of the partnership between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, with Uncharted released earlier in the year, which has grossed over $383M WW, and immediately sparked a new film franchise for the Culver City lot. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are also developing the TV series The Last of Us for HBO, with Craig Mazin attached to write and executive produce, as well as action comedy Twisted Metal, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

