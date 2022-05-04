Taiwanese father accused of abusing his 1-month-old son because he resembled his grandfather

A Taiwanese father from the Xinying district in Tainan City abused his 1-month-old baby for looking like his grandfather, according to authorities.

The unidentified man in his 30s allegedly beat his son in the abdomen with his fists and a towel every time the infant would cry, reported The Standard.

His wife secretly filmed him abusing their son and sent it to her mother on Monday, saying, “I’m so scared, save my son.”

Police responded to a report the next morning and arrested the father. He was recently sent to Tainan District Prosecutors Office for “domestic violence and child abuse,” where he was ruled to be remanded.

The infant was brought to a hospital for examination. He suffers from a large bruise on his chest and an overly high liver index, suggesting that he may have been poisoned.

The father, who also has two daughters, was said to have previously abused his children with his first wife.

The man’s family were granted emergency protection orders by the Tainan City Government Bureau of Social Affairs.

The case is under investigation by local forces. It has been reported to social welfare administration organizations.

Featured Image via Kelly Sikkema

