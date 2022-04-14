Taiwan Semi Stock Rises After Earnings. The Next Quarter Could Be Even Better.

Text size





Continued demand for chips in everything from advanced computing to cars helped

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



beat estimates for first-quarter earnings on Thursday —and strong sales are expected to continue.

TSMC(ticker: TSM) notched a profit of $1.40 a share on revenue of $17.6 billion in the first three months of 2022. Sales rose 36% year over year and 12% since the last quarter.

The results soundly beat what was expected by Wall Street. Analysts had estimated TSMC would report earnings per share of $1.35 on revenue of $16.7 billion.

Even better is TSMC’s forecast for the current quarter. The company expects revenue in the three months ending in June to be between $17.6 billion and $18.2 billion. The consensus estimate among analysts was for second-quarter sales to be $17.3 billion.

U.S.-listed shares of TSMC rose more than 2% in U.S. premarket trading. The shares remain down more than 21% this year, outpacing a near 14% decline for the tech-heavy



Nasdaq Composite

index.

“Our first quarter business was supported by strong [high-performance computing] and Automotive-related demand,” Wendell Huang, the group’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.“Moving into second quarter 2022, we expect our business to continue to be supported by HPC and Automotive-related demand, partially offset by smartphone seasonality.”

