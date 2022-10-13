Taiwan Semi reports stronger-than-forecast profit

Third-party silicon-wafer manufacturer reported Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a stronger-than-forecast 80% increase in profit for the third quarter.

The chipmaker said earnings rose to NT$281 billion from NT$156 billion.

TSMC

TSMC

+1.04%

reported earnings of $1.79 per American depositary receipt compared with $1.08 per ADR in the year-ago period. Revenue in dollar terms rose 36% to $20.23 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.65 per ADR and revenue of $19.44 billion.

TSMC

2330,

-0.63%

shares trading in Taipei slipped 0.6%.

For the fourth quarter, TSMC executives guided for revenue between $19.9 billion and $20.7 billion, while analysts were modeling $19.84 billion on average, according to FactSet. The company also guided for an operating margin between 49% and 51%.

TSMC supplies chip makers who do not have their own fabrication plants, known as fabs, such as Nvidia Corp.

NVDA,

-0.74% ,

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD,

+0.38% ,

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.46% .

Some companies do operate their own fabs like Intel Corp.

INTC,

+1.16% ,

Micron Technology Inc.

MU,

-1.79% ,

and Texas Instruments Inc.

TXN,

-1.24%

Shares of TSMC were battered Tuesday following a report that customers are cancelling orders and that the fab’s filled capacity will fall over the next six months. ADRs of TSMC have dropped nearly 47% this year alone.

The year has been especially rough on the semiconductor industry, with a 44% freefall on the PHLX Semiconductor Index

SOX,

-0.90% ,

which currently counts $332.48 billion TSMC as the largest market cap company among its 30 components. The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based third-party fab has spent the year swapping that top spot with Nvidia, which is currently valued at $283.35 billion and still presides as the largest U.S. chip maker by market cap, with Broadcom Inc.

AVGO,

-0.04%

trailing at $180.85 billion.

Also trailing is the SOX index’s performance, compared with the S&P 500 index’s

SPX,

-0.33%

25% tumble and the 33% drop on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

-7.51% .

Investor optimism has all but run out for semis as analysts chase a trajectory that threatens to make 2022 the worst year ever for chip-related stocks as PC shipments suffer their steepest decline on record.

Hours before TSMC reported earnings, Applied Materials Inc.

AMAT,

-0.38% ,

which supplies fabs with the complicated machinery required in cleanrooms, warned that widened restrictions on products it can sell to China will cost it upwards of $1 billion in sales spread over a six-month period.

The company is the latest to join “the $1 billion” group that has formed over the past few months. Applied Materials’ warning follows one from one of the better performing chip makers this year, AMD, which shaved $1 billion off its forecast as sales to PC vendors plummet, continuing what has become the missing $1 billion trend this quarter.

At the end of September, memory-chip maker Micron said the “unprecedented” market downcycle wore a $1-billion-dollar-sized hole in their pocket for the quarter, and in late August, Nvidia cut $1 billion from its forecast.