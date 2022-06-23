Taika Waititi admits to stealing equipment from ‘The Hobbit’ set

New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Wednesday night, where he shared a Hobbit-sized secret regarding the second film in the popular film franchise directed by fellow NZ director Peter Jackson.

Waititi shared, “When I did What We Do in the Shadows, when Jermaine and I were shooting that, we didn’t have much money to do that film, and The Hobbit had just wrapped. And, so, our production designer– man, I don’t know if I should tell this. Okay, but I will. Our production designer, in the dead of night, took his crew to The Hobbit studios and stole all of the dismantled, broken-down green screens and took all of the timber, and we built a house.”

Waititi admitted that the house in his 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows was built out of The Hobbit’s timber and green screen. There was about a $200 million, give or take, budget difference between Waititi’s What We Do in the Shadows and Jackson’s second Hobbit film, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013), which, as Waititi pointed out, had already wrapped, so Jackson probably didn’t care. Although, according to the Thor: Love and Thunder director, Jackson also likely doesn’t know.

“I had never talked to Peter Jackson about this. I don’t know if he knows. I like telling it at parties, that story. But I don’t know if he actually knows,” admitted Waititi.

