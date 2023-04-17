Tadej Pogacar is a cycling phenomenon rewriting the rulebook before our eyes

Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the 2023 Amstel Gold Race – Tadej Pogacar is a phenomenon – he is the greatest cyclist in the world right now – EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Vincent Jannink

Described by Eddy Merckx recently as a “blessing for cycling fans”, Tadej Pogacar’s victory in Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race was further proof – if needed – that the Slovenian is the greatest cyclist there is in the world right now.

Of the 17 race days he has started this year, Pogacar has crossed the line arms aloft nine times and also sealed the general classification in both of the stage races he has contested. It is not, though, the number of races won that impresses most, but the broad range of canvases on which he has crafted his masterpieces.

While Jonas Vingegaard, the reigning Tour de France champion, has been scooping up races for fun – seven stages and two general classification wins over 17 days of competition – on the sort of terrain where you would expect a grand tour racer to be building towards further successes, Pogacar has been treading a different path.

From the Spanish gravel on the relatively unknown Jaén Paraiso Interior one-day race, through to the unforgiving cobbles of the Tour of Flanders and now, in the Netherlands on Sunday, the viciously steep climbs of the Amstel Gold Race, Pogacar is crushing beneath his most delicate frame the dogmas of the sport. With scant regard for tradition, the 24-year-old is rewriting the rulebook and it is astonishing to watch.

Having made his name in grand tour racing, the two-time Tour de France winner – runner-up to Vingegaard last year, and third in his first three-week race at the 2019 edition of the Vuelta a España – now, unlike many of his predecessors, has chosen to take the classics, the biggest one-day races on cycling’s packed calendar, seriously.

Tadej Pogacar descends the Tourmalet pass during the 18th stage of the 2021 Tour de France – AFP/ Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Of the recent winners of the biggest race of all, only the now retired Vincenzo Nibali also had a monument – one of the five one-day pillars of the calendar – on his palmarès, while we have to go back as far as 1985 to find a Tour de France winner (Bernard Hinault) who also had a cobbled monument on his list of victories. Pogacar, however, has won four monuments from just 10 starts, including Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2021), Il Lombardia (2021, 2022) and Tour of Flanders (2023), while also twice narrowly missing out on podium places at Milan-Sanremo, a race until recently considered a sprinters’ classic.

Little wonder, then, that Pogacar has been likened to Merckx, a rider whose insatiable appetite for winning bike races led to him being nicknamed ‘the Cannibal’. However, unlike Merckx who stamped his way to victory in all five monuments – one of only three riders to achieve the feat – along with all three grand tours, road and track world titles as well as the fabled hour record, Pogacar, perhaps, has more in common with another great of the sport. While Merckx is widely considered the greatest cyclist to have lived, the late Fausto Coppi – ‘Il Campionissimo’ – is a man whose legend, through riding with grace, poise and panache, continues to echo through the ages.

Similarly to Il Campionissimo, Pogacar is not a rider who should excel on the cobbles, but that he does and, as witnessed on the Oude Kwaremont earlier this month – see below clip – the UAE Team Emirates leader has it in his armoury to crush the heavier-set specialists who were born for the classics. And all this from a rider who appears to touch his pedals with the divinity of an angel.

When, like we saw on Sunday, the road pitches up to eye-wateringly vertiginous gradients, Pogacar is able to drop puncheurs with ease – and in the high mountains float off into the clouds – it is as if he is on a one-man mission to haul cycling to another level and take the sport beyond the realms of mere mortals.

Pogacar is a phenomenon, a once-in-a-lifetime example of sporting brilliance. He floats like Johan Cruyff, stings like Muhammad Ali. Pogacar is the greatest rider this correspondent has seen in 40 years of watching cycling, and like Merckx said following his win at Flanders earlier this month, is a “blessing” for the sport.