Taco Bell’s Menu Has Something New (You Can’t Eat It)

Adding diversity to the ranks of management and franchise ownership requires disrupting the current system. That has been a particular challenge for the fast-food industry.

Chains like Yum! Brands’  (YUM) – Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell offer low-paying (albeit now at least $15 an hour at company-owned restaurants) jobs that attract a diverse workforce. 

Moving those workers up the chain so they become not just managers but franchise owners has been something with which the company (and many of its rivals) has struggled.

