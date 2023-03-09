Taco Bell ditches a fan favorite, but 2 others return to menu. When you can get them

Taco Bell is shaking up its menu with the return of two fan favorites, but another will soon be booted.

Quesarito fans have a little more than a month to order the cheesy entree before it’s removed on April 19, the national taco chain announced.

Introduced in 2014, the quesadilla-burrito mashup features seasoned beef, chipotle sauce, cheese, sour cream, nacho cheese and seasoned rice wrapped in a warm tortilla, according to Taco Bell’s website. Customers can order it in-store, or on the restaurant’s mobile app.

But the news isn’t all bad. The beloved Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Bacon Club Chalupa are back at Taco Bell for a limited time starting Thursday, March 9, the restaurant announced.

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito will return to Taco Bell menus, but only for a limited time.

Both are available at restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

The meaty burrito comes with a double portion of grilled marinated steak and seasoned rice “topped off with a warm melty blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses,” according to a product description.

Those with a craving for bacon can get the new chalupa featuring grilled chicken, bacon, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and a three-cheese blend.

Pricing may vary by location.

Find your nearest Taco Bell here.

