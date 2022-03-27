Tacko Fall roasts Grant Williams after making first career 3-pointer

Tacko Fall roasts Grant Williams after making first career 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Fall couldn’t help but fire a playful shot at Grant Williams after making his first career 3-pointer.

Fall, currently with the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, drilled a 3 in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Delaware Blue Coats. The 7-foot-6 center took to social media afterward with a funny tweet directed at his former Boston Celtics teammate.

“Felt like Grant when he finally made a three after 1000 attempts,” Fall wrote.

Boom, roasted.

Williams began his NBA career 0-for-25 from beyond the arc through his first 20 games. Since that lackluster start, however, the 23-year-old has developed into one of Boston’s most reliable 3-point shooters. He’s shooting 42.2% from long range through 69 games played this season.

Rather than respond to Fall’s zinger, Williams admired his ex-teammate’s marksmanship.

Fall finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in Cleveland’s 116-101 loss.

Williams is averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench this season for Boston. He and the C’s will look to stay hot when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening.