Tacko Fall gets huge ovation from Celtics fans in return to TD Garden

WATCH: Tacko gets huge ovation in return to TD Garden originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The sight of Tacko Fall was all it took to send the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy during his time with the Boston Celtics. That hasn’t changed with the 7-foot-6 phenom now playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fall returned to Boston to face his former team Wednesday night and made his first career NBA start. The fan favorite received a huge ovation during player introductions.

Watch:

Suffice to say, Celtics fans’ love for Tacko hasn’t wavered.

Wednesday night’s game vs. the C’s marks Fall’s ninth appearance this season.