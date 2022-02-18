TheStreet Recommends

Top T. Rowe Price Funds as of 1/31/22

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

T Rowe Price Ltd Dur Inf Foc Bd (TRBFX) – Get T. Rowe Price Ltd Dur Infl Focus Bd Report A+ (B+) T Rowe Price Infla Protect Bond (PRIPX) – Get T. Rowe Price Infla-Protect Bond Report A+ (C+) T Rowe Price Equity Research (PRCOX) – Get T. Rowe Price US Equity Research Report A+ (C) T Rowe Price Equity Index 500 (PREIX) – Get T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Report A+ (C) T Rowe Price Dividend Growth (PRDGX) – Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Report A+ (C+) T Rowe Price MD Tax Free Bd (MDXBX) – Get T. Rowe Price MD Tax Free Bond Report A (C) T Rowe Price All-Cap Oppty (PRWAX) – Get T. Rowe Price All Cap Opportuns Report A (C) T Rowe Price GA Tax Free Bd (GTFBX) – Get T. Rowe Price GA Tax Free Bond Report A (C+) T Rowe Price VA Tax Free Bond (PRVAX) – Get T. Rowe Price VA Tax Free Bond Report A (C) T Rowe Price Total Eq Mkt Index (POMIX) – Get T. Rowe Price Total Eq Mkt Index Report A (C)

TheStreet Ratings’ mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund’s risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 T. Rowe Price mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings’ methodology.

