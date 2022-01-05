T-Pain’s Employment Requirements Spark Debate Among Fans

T-Pain sparked an online debate between fans when he shared his preferences on what it takes to work with him professionally.

The “Buy U a Drank” artist shared on his social media pages that his record label Nappy Boy Entertainment is hiring studio engineers, as well as “video and photo shooters/ editors/teams” at their Atlanta studio location. In his post, he asked for applicants to send in résumés, reels, websites, and portfolios and made it clear that the label was not in need of new artists or producers at the time.

After apparently being flooded with social media pages as references, T-Pain shared that he wouldn’t consider working with anyone who showed that “Instagram is the height of your professionalism” and encouraged all serious applicants to invest in a website or a sizzle reel (a short edited video showcasing their work, not to be confused with Instagram’s Reels feature).

“I’m not going to your Instagram to check your s**t out,” he posted. “Be professional and make a reel or a website. If Instagram is the height of your professionalism then you won’t fit over here anyways”

“One instruction. Send a email with your s**t to the email listed,” he added. “Y’all posting snippets on here, tryin to get your homeboy to call me to try and skip the line, all kinds of s**t. If you need a job the first thing you need to work on is following instructions”

Fans chimed in to agree with the “Sprung” artist and pointed out that having a website in addition to social media pages gives a business more flexibility and helps them avoid putting all of their eggs into one online basket.

“I’m a social media manager and I agree with this 100% I have a website. Why? Because I don’t own Facebook and Instagram. When it was down for a day, I still made money and people will always be able to see my portfolio. Invest in your business if you’re serious about it [one hundred emoji]”

“Somebody had to say it”

“Speak slower T-pain; most of this new generation thinks you mean instagram reel [grimacing face emoji]”

Others, however, defended the legitimacy of social media pages as business tools. They argued that they are a perfectly acceptable website alternative and that T-Pain is simply showing his age by demanding everyone stick to the old-fashioned way.

“Big prospering successful buisness are now linking social media pages before websites I honestly feel like times have just changed it’s not a issue.”

“This is coming from the man who missed out on collabs cause he couldn’t work Instagram

“Sir this is not the 90’s[laughing with tears emoji]social media is where everyone is at.. so why not use your platform?? & why can’t Instagram be used as an easier portfolio point for people? What works for one doesn’t work for everybody.. Humble yourself. You’re wrong for bashing people like that.”

T-Pain fired back at the naysayers that in his experience, the Instagram pages he’s usually sent have very little to do with the account holders’ professional ambitions, and sarcastically resigned to the pushback by calling himself “old as hell.”

“Every single time someone sends me to their IG the whole page is 90% nothing to do with their profession,” he tweeted. “Ppl that have never been in the hiring position telling me how to do this is just… sure you guys are right. I’m old as hell and I’ve never done anything in this space. Sure.”

The Auto-Tune aficionado also addressed the backlash in a 3:30 video in which he asked those that pointed out his Instagram direct messaging troubles “If I’m so old and I don’t know how to work Instagram, why the f**k would you send me a link ot go to your Instagram?!” and notes that “I’m always trying to teach people. I’m not trying to say I’m not with the times.”

