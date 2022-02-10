T.J. Watt didn’t get the NFL single-season sack record all to himself, but he got the NFL defensive player of the year award.

The Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker, who was close to winning DPOY a season ago, got the award with a monster 22.5-sack season, which tied Michael Strahan’s NFL record. Watt was announced as the NFL defensive player of the year during NFL Honors, the league’s annual awards show.

Watt’s brother J.J. has three NFL defensive player of the year awards. J.J. Watt was the presenter for the defensive player of the year award, and he and T.J. shared a long hug after the announcement.

“I’ve been to this awards show five or six times and never came home with hardware,” T.J. Watt said when he accepted the award. “Every time I left more motivated than the time I got here. I promise, this only motivates me more.”

Watt has led the NFL in sacks two straight seasons. He had 15 last season and didn’t win NFL defensive player of the year, but he becamse the clear favorite late this season as he passed 20 sacks. Watt beat out Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) had 22.5 sacks this season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Here are the rest of the NFL award winners from the NFL Honors show in Los Angeles:

NFL offensive rookie of the year: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Chase got a nice honor a few days before Super Bowl LVI, as he was given NFL offensive rookie of the year. Chase was the fifth pick of the draft and had a huge season, including a 266-yard game that broke the record for a rookie. He finished with 1,455 yards.

Chase beat out New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The Bengals had a team viewing party and Chase got the award there. Chase made a reference to criticism in the preseason that he was dropping too many passes in training camp and preseason.

“It wasn’t shattering me, it just made me stronger,” Chase said as he accepted the award.

NFL defensive rookie of the year: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Parsons won unanimously, after picking up 13 sacks during an incredible rookie season. Parsons was drafted in the first round as an off-ball linebacker but the Cowboys tried him at pass rusher due to injuries and he was a force. Parsons was one of the NFL’s biggest playmakers on defense and a big reason the Cowboys won the NFC East.

“This is all incredible,” Parsons said after getting the award.