T.J. Watt rips sensational line-of-scrimmage interception from Joe Burrow — again

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) plays against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

T.J. Watt did it again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker snagged a remarkable interception off of Joe Burrow on Sunday while rushing the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. On first-and-10 late in the third quarter, Burrow dropped back and threw a pass to his right targeting Tyler Boyd on a crossing route. It didn’t make it past the line of scrimmage.

Watt stuck his hands up as Burrow released the ball and came down with a clean interception deep in Bengals territory.

For the vast majority of NFL players that’s an outstanding deflected pass. For the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, it’s a turnover that set the Steelers up for a field goal to cut their deficit to 24-23. It also wasn’t the first time he did it to Burrow. Check the Week 1 tape.

Watt picked a nearly identical interception off of Burrow on Sept. 11 in a 23-20 Steelers win.

The interception was one of four that Burrow threw that day. It was also one of Watt’s last plays before a pectoral injury sidelined him for nine weeks.

But now Watt’s back. Unfortunately for the Steelers, he wasn’t enough to propel them to victory as the Bengals secured a 37-30 win.