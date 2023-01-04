T.J. Holmes’s estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, breaks her silence amid Amy Robach romance

Marilee Fiebig calls out estranged husband T.J. Holmes for his “lack of discretion” amid his relationship with his GMA3 co-host Amy Robach. (Photo: Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)

T.J. Holmes’s wife, Marilee Fiebig, is speaking out for the first time since his relationship with his Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach was made public.

Fiebig’s divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, released a statement to the Daily Mail on Wednesday — one week after Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years and five days after he and Robach were photographed “making out like teenagers” in Miami. In it, Holmes was called out for his “lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity.”

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Lehman said on behalf of her client, who’s also an attorney. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

It ended by saying Fiebig “has been touched by the outpouring of support” and is looking forward “to a new beginning in this new year.”

In late November, the relationship between Holmes and Robach — who appear together on GMA3 — was revealed in a tabloid. It’s unclear exactly when the romance began, but a source told Yahoo at the time that Holmes and Robach separated from their respective spouses in August. Robach has been married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue since 2010.

On the heels of Holmes and Robach’s relationship being made public, ABC News sidelined them amid an investigation. There have since been unconfirmed reports that Holmes previously had a relationship with a GMA producer.

After news broke about Holmes and Robach’s relationship, the pair kept things low-key at first, but they have since been stepping out — and making out — publicly. They were photographed on a lunch date in NYC in mid-December. Then things amped up with Holmes filing for divorce from Fiebig, with whom he shares a 9-year-old daughter, on Dec. 28. Two days later, Holmes and Robach were photographed kissing on a pier in Miami.

As that played out, Robach’s stepson Nate Shue shared a photo of his father and brothers celebrating the holiday without Robach. According to reports, Robach and Shue have been quietly working on a divorce settlement for months.

Robach has two children of her own from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh, which ended in 2009 while Holmes is also dad to two children from his first marriage to Amy Ferson, which ended in 2007.