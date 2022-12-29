T.J. Holmes files for divorce from wife amid Amy Robach romance

T.J. Homes and Marilee Fiebig are going their separate ways after almost 13 years of marriage. (Photo: Getty Images for BET)

T.J. Holmes filed for divorce on Wednesday from his wife of almost 13 years, attorney Marilee Fiebig, Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed. The move comes one month after Holmes’s relationship with his GMA3 co-host, Amy Robach, was revealed in a tabloid. This is the second divorce from Holmes. He and Fiebig share daughter Sabine, who turns 10 next month.

A source told Yahoo that Holmes and Robach separated from their respective spouses in August. Robach has been married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue since 2010. It’s unclear exactly when Holmes and Robach’s relationship turned romantic; however, Page Six reported that Fiebig was “blindsided” by her estranged husband’s new romance.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” a source claimed, noting that the two “were just together for T.J.’s birthday [on Aug. 19].” The insider alleged Fiebig thought they would “work things out.” That all changed when The Daily Mail published photos of Robach and Holmes getting cozy on multiple occasions outside of the Good Morning America studio.

An old social media post Holmes shared about Fiebig went viral after his relationship with Robach was revealed. In 2020, he took part in the “10-year challenge” where he gushed about his wife.

“Despite my best efforts, [Marilee] remained married to me the past 10 years,” he wrote. “That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in Black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Robach and Holmes hosted GMA3 for two days after their alleged affair made headlines, but were yanked off the air on Dec. 5. ABC launched an internal review regarding their relationship, which is ongoing. Holmes has been accused of having interoffice affairs with subordinates prior to his relationship with Robach.

Holmes and Robach aren’t letting public scrutiny get in the way of their blossoming romance.

A source tells Yahoo Entertainment the two “have nothing to hide” with their relationship. “They are going strong despite everything,” adds the insider. Holmes was photographed with his arm around Robach at Atlanta’s international airport earlier this week as they appear to have gotten out of town for the holidays — and before Holmes’s divorce news broke.

