T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seen at NYC marathon

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were spotted at the New York City Half Marathon Sunday morning in their first race as an official couple.

While the former “Good Morning America” anchors showed off their names and tags when they ran the full marathon — as well as the 13.1-mile race — in 2022, this year, they appeared to be keeping a lower profile in the wake of the scandal that cost them their jobs.

The duo was infamously booted from ABC after their affair was exposed in November, with Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, divorcing their spouses and sticking together.

At Sunday’s “2023 United Airlines NYC Half-Marathon,” Robach was zipped up tightly in a white jacket, with her hair tucked inside a black beanie. She also wore black gloves, blue jogging pants and bright orange sneakers.

With sunglasses adorned on her face, she was barely recognizable if not for Holmes beside her, with his face clearly visible as he wore an all-navy blue outfit with bright green sneakers.

The outing in near-freezing temperatures was a far cry from the tropical climate the couple previously enjoyed when they were previously pictured together vacationing in Mexico.





Robach wore a white jacket, with her hair tucked inside a black beanie. Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com





TJ Holmes and Amy Robach celebrate as they cross the finish line during the 2022 race. New York Road Runners via Getty Images





This was the former anchors’ first race as an official couple, unlike their participation in last year’s race. New York Road Runners via Getty Images

The annual half-marathon, which starts in Brooklyn and ends in Central Park, attracted 25,000 runners for Holmes and Robach to hide among.

But despite appearing to want to keep a low profile at the event, sources told Page Six that the couple was likely to appear at the race, which also attracted other big names like former Giants legend Tiki Barber and reality TV stars Andi Dorfman and Peter Weber.

Robach and Holmes appeared to avoid much of the media during the trek, likely due to their bundled up attire compared to their last run back in November, just weeks before their affair was exposed and scrutinized by several media outlets.





Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes wore matching shirts with their names while running the marathon last year. Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com





Amy Robach runs through Harlem during the 2022 New York City Marathon. Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com





Robach and Holmes celebrate at the end of the 2022 marathon. New York Road Runners via Getty Images

The news sparked an internal investigation from ABC and additional revelations that Holmes allegedly had affairs with three other coworkers.

Despite their departure, the couple remains in the public eye, with Holmes and Robach often photographed flirting in luxurious trips after receiving a payout from the network.

Journalist Megyn Kelly recently called out the photogenic couple for the slew of stories about them enjoying themselves following their ouster.

“Stop with the very clearly orchestrated photo events in South Beach, where they were all over each other kissing and fondling, while their spouses who they cheated on are posting sad-face pictures with their kids, who look incredibly forlorn,” Kelly said. “That was a massive PR error. They 100% orchestrated it, in my opinion.”