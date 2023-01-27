T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Out At ‘GMA3’ – The Hamden Journal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are poised to depart GMA3, after the two anchors were taken off the air following public revelations of a romantic relationship between the two news figures.

Last month, ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers that Holmes and Robach were being taken off the air pending an internal investigation. A contentious mediation session was held on Thursday, with the result being that they would be departing, a source said. An official announcement has not yet been made of their exit from the show but was expected soon. TMZ first reported on their departure.

Godwin had told staffers that the relationship between the two anchors had become an “internal and external distraction” in deciding to pull them off the air, as their relationship had been the subject of tabloid headlines. The show has featured fill-in hosts since then.

More to come.