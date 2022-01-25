T.I. and Tiny Harris have been showing each other a lot of love recently.

T.I. recently posted a photo from Tiny’s Upscale magazine photo shoot of her wearing a beautiful cream-colored gown. Her hair was pulled back into a long sleek ponytail as she leaned against a set of pillars. The picture appeared to have been taken in 2017 when Tiny made the cover for Upscale.

T.I. and Tiny Harris (Photo:@troubleman31/Instagram)

In his Jan. 23 post, T.I. wrote “Behold…Mrs. Harris. Mother of my children. Queen of my heart. Apple of my eye. That’s my lil yeah.”

However, many fans did not take T.I. seriously in what was supposed to be a dedication post to his wife. Many were thrown off by his wording in the caption, “His lil yeah ? At his big age? Bye,” wrote one person. Someone else wrote, “i barfed when i read my lil yeah.”

But others couldn’t help but reflect on and mention the not-so-good times that occurred between the Harris’ union. A few believed T.I.’s message lacked sincerity due to how he’s treated her in the past. “But he’s betrayed their union so many times…. Yikes,” was what one person wrote and another said, “Imagine being all these things to a man….and he still cheats I’d rather be aloneeeee. She looks nice tho.”

T.I. writes sweet post about Tiny. (Photo: @troubleman31/Instagram)

Tiny has filed for divorce several times in the past due to the issues they were having in their marriage, including infidelity. There were rumors that T.I. cheated on his wife with model Bernice Burgos in 2017. There were more accusations in 2018 of the Atlanta native for performing another inappropriate act with another woman.

A video went viral of T.I. backstage sitting on a couch when suddenly a woman walked over to him to sit down next to him and he slapped her on the butt. Again, the longtime couple that has been together since 2001, and has a blended family of seven children, seemed to move through both those accusations.

But some fans are not so quick to forgive.

