The asking price for the nearly 65,000-acre ranch in the Texas Panhandle once owned by oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens has been reduced again.

The ranch, which is 85 miles northeast of Amarillo, is now listed for $170 after a $50 million price drop.

Mesa Vista Ranch includes a massive lodge with more than 25,000 interior square feet, a 6,000-square-foot family house, a two-story gate house, a gun and hunting gear storage facility, a chapel, and 10,000 square feet of porches and patio areas.

The property also includes a tennis court, small golf course, an airport, and an 11,000-square foot kennel for hunting dogs.

An 11,500-square-foot lake house includes a front door originally attached to Bing Crosby’s Hollywood home, according to the listing.

The ranch comes with rolling stock, equipment, pickup trucks, hunting vehicles, farming equipment, furnishings and 40 bird dogs.

In the market for a much smaller piece of the Panhandle ranch? A 15,700-square foot portion on the east side of the ranch is available as a separate option for $20 million.

The 64,672-acre ranch was originally listed for $250 million 2017. Pickens died in 2019 at age 91. He first purchased nearly 3,000 acres in Roberts County in 1971 and gradually purchased the surrounding 64,000 acres.

