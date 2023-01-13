T-72 tank self-destructs during fire at repair base in Belgorod Oblast, Russia

A T-72 tank has been destroyed and two other tanks have been damaged in ammunition detonation during a fire at a tank repair base in Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

Source: Russian news outlet Baza

Details: Baza reports that the fire at the repair and technical base started in the evening of 12 January. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred due to fire safety violations during a repair.

Ammunition detonated on one tank due to the fire, resulting in its destruction. The fire spread to two other T-72s standing nearby, but they were saved.

Firefighters only arrived at the scene two hours after the fire and have been putting it out for half an hour. There have been no reports of people being injured.

Background: On 10 January, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, admitted at a meeting of a defence industry working group that Russia’s adversaries in armed aggression are ahead of Russia when it comes to the modernisation of Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

