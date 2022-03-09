Syracuse star Boeheim appears to hit opponent in ACC game

NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim appeared to punch Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half of the Orange’s second-round game in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Boeheim was not called for a foul after he appeared to swing his right hand into Wilkes’ midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end, following a made basket by Syracuse.

Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half. Syracuse led 49-26 at halftime.

The winner of eighth-seeded Florida State and ninth-seeded Syracuse advances to face top-seeded Duke in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Boeheim leads the Orange in scoring at 19.3 points per game.



