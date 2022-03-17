Synaptics Stock Clears Technical Mark, Hits 90-Plus RS Rating

On Wednesday, Synaptics (SYNA) got a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 87 to 92. Decades of market research reveals that the best stocks typically have an RS Rating of above 80 in the early stages of their moves and Synaptics stock meets that criteria.







As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD’s unique rating tracks share price performance with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The grade shows how a stock’s price movement over the last 52 weeks holds up against all the other stocks in our database.

Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Start Here

Can Synaptics Stock Move Into A Buy Zone?

Synaptics stock has risen more than 5% past a 192.09 entry in a second-stage flat base, meaning it’s now out of a proper buy range. Look for the stock to offer a new chance to get in like a three-weeks tight or pullback to the 50-day or 10-week moving average.

The Silicon Valley firm makes human interface hardware such as touchpads and fingerprint biometrics technology.

Synaptics stock earnings-per-share growth decreased in the company’s latest report from 45% to 42%, but revenue rose from 13% to 18%.

Synaptics holds the No. 1 rank among its peers in the Electronics-Miscellaneous Products industry group. Richardson Electronics (RELL) and Knowles (KN) are also among the group’s highest-rated stocks.

