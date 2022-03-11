Symone Sanders’ New MSNBC Show To Debut On May 7 – The Hamden Journal

Symone Sanders, the former chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, will debut on MSNBC’s weekend lineup on May 7.

Her show, Symone, will air at 4 PM ET on Saturdays and Sunday, and will stream on Mondays and Tuesdays on MSNBC’s “hub” on Peacock.

Catherine Snyder will serve as executive producer of the show. Snyder is currently the managing editor of WRC-TV, the NBC-owned station in Washington.

Sanders appeared at a panel at SXSW on Friday and talked about the upcoming show and her desire to reach “nonpolitical group chats.”

Symone “will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and feature interviews with the nation’s top government officials, scholars, and thought leaders,” according to MSNBC.

Sanders departed Harris’ office in December, and MSNBC announced her now show the following month. She also will serve as a fill-in anchor on the network. She served as Bernie Sanders’ national press secretary in 2016, and in 2019 joined Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as senior adviser.

Sanders also is one of the first major hires by Rashida Jones, who became president of MSNBC last year. She’s among a number of former administration figures to go the cable news route. More recently, there have been reports of networks wooing Press Secretary Jen Psaki for a job when she leaves her post. Asked about the reports, Psaki told reporters last month, “I have more than enough on my plate here, so you can’t get rid of me quite yet.”