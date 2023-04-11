Sylvester Stallone Family Reality Show Gets May Premiere Date at Paramount+, First Trailer Featuring Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren (EXCLUSIVE)

Sylvester Stallone is taking a swing at something new. Paramount+’s upcoming reality show, “The Family Stallone,” which follows follow the actor, his wife and their three daughters, will premiere on the service on May 17 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil. The show will debut the following day in the U.K., Australia and Italy, with further international markets to follow.

The unscripted series will give viewers a chance to get to know Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, who is a businesswoman and the co-owner of the Serious Skin Care wellness brand. Additionally, viewers will meet the pair’s three daughters, who are all on different paths; the oldest, Sophia, is still finding her focus and co-hosts the “Unwaxed” podcast with Sistine; Sistine, whose an actress and model, is developing her first feature film; and Scarlet is working on her acting career while at college. She appeared in Season 1 of “Tulsa King.”

The new trailer provides a glimpse into the Stallone family at home and at work. But they’re not the only familiar faces in the show; Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren make blind-if-you-miss-it cameos. The two-minute video shows one of the daughters struggling to date with such a famous father and features all the women mocking their dad for wanting camera time despite being the one who didn’t want a reality show.

“The Family Stallone” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, Nadim Amiry, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers. Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray and Jason Williams are co-executive producers.

