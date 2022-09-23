Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are back together

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone reconcile one month after she filed for divorce. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Mystery solved: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are indeed back together. The actor’s rep confirmed reconciliation rumors days after the Rocky star, 76, shared old, cuddly photos with his wife.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the spokesperson tells Page Six. “They are both extremely happy.”

On Monday, Stallone insinuated he and Flavin may have worked things out. The actor posted a throwback photo of the two of them holding hands.

Flavin filed for divorce on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage and accused the actor of excessive spending. Stallone denied financial wrongdoing, but agreed that their union is “irretrievably broken.”

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward,” Flavin said in a statement last month.

The couple, who first dated in 1988, are parents to three daughters: Sophia Stallone, 26; Sistine Stallone, 24; and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

There were many rumors about what led to Stallone and Flavin’s split, including buzz it had to do with a dog. The actor purportedly wanted to get a Rottweiler dog to protect the family, which she did not want.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he told TMZ about the pooch named Dwight.

But Stallone admitted they disagreed on how to care for the dog because they split their time between Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Fla. He noted their issues ran deeper than Dwight — but the timing was certainly interesting. Stallone introduced fans to the pup two weeks before Flavin filed for divorce.

“We just went in different directions,” Stallone continued, adding, “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

MORE: Sylvester Stallone says “I love my family” after wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce