Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘Barbarella’ Remake for Sony

“Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” actress Sydney Sweeney will star in a new film inspired by the 1968 science fiction film “Barbarella” that starred Jane Fonda, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The new “Barbarella” film is set at Sony Pictures, but the film is in early development and does not yet have a writer or director attached. However, Sweeney would also executive produce the project.

Barbarella starred Fonda as an astronaut from the 41st century who sets out to find and stop an evil scientist named Durand Durand who plans to use a ray gun to bring evil back into the galaxy and that threatens to destroy all of humanity.

The film directed by Roger Vadim, Fonda’s then husband, turned the comic series by Jean-Claude Forest into a stylized but also hyper-sexualized story, with Vadim originally approaching other sex symbols of the day like Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren to play the lead as Barbarella. Though it made a modest $2.5 million at the box office, it was the second-most popular film in the UK and has since become a cult film that has had ripples throughout science fiction, popular culture and fashion.

Sweeney has paired with Sony on two other upcoming projects, including the Marvel film “Madame Web” that stars Dakota Johnson and another package they acquired called “The Registration.” She’ll also star in a film called “National Anthem” alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex and Halsey.

Sweeney is represented by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson and Teller.

