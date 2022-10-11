Sydney Sweeney To Star in ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures as sources tell The Hamden Journal the Emmy-nominated actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on the Jean Claude Forest French comic book series that was turned into a movie in 1968 starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add the film is still in development as no writer or director are attached but add that Sweeney is also expected to exec produce the pic.

Not much is known about this version but the 1968 pic follows an astronaut from the 41st century, who sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, whose Positronic Ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy. The film wasn’t a massive hit at the box-office but has since become a cult classic and in 2020 the Forest estate announced plans for a new film.

Jane Fonda in 1968’s ‘Barbarella’ Everett

Sweeney has become a fan favorite with Sony as the studio not only tapped her to co-star in its Marvel pic Madame Webb opposite Dakota Johnson but also recently acquired the package, The Registration, with Sweeney on board to produce and star.

Sweeney has quickly become one of the more sought after young stars following her breakout roles in the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus and the second season of Euphoria, both of which earned her Emmy nominations. Besides Madame Webb, she also recently wrapped production on the Tony Tost film National Anthem, which also stars Simon Rex and Halsey, as well as Reality.

She also recently launched a production company and has become hands-on in that part of the process. Besides The Registration, she also recently partnered with Endeavor Content to produce the TV adaptation of The Players Table.

She is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson and Teller.