Sydney Sweeney Rom-Com Adds Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI) and Rachel Griffiths (The Wilds) are the newest additions to the cast of the untitled romantic comedy from director Will Gluck (Easy A) that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are leading for Sony.

Details as to the plot of the R-rated rom-com — being shot in Sydney, Australia — remain under wraps. But the pair join an ensemble that also includes Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson, as previously announced.

The project is based on Ilana Wolpert’s script, which Gluck is re-writing. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck are producing, with Sweeney exec producing for Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman for RK Films, and Jacqueline Monetta for Olive Bridge.

Mulroney will next be seen in Paramount and Spyglass Media’s Scream VI, which hits theaters this Friday, March 10th. The actor boasting nearly 150 screen credits is also known for turns in films including Umma, Truth, August: Osage County, Jobs, The Grey, J. Edgar, Zodiac, The Family Stone, About Schmidt and My Best Friend’s Wedding, among many others. Notable TV credits include Prime Video’s Hanna, 20th Television’s Arrested Development, Fox’s New Girl and HBO’s Enlightened.

A Golden Globe winner, Oscar nominee and 4x Emmy nom, Griffiths is a best known for her work on series like The Wilds, Brothers & Sisters and Six Feet Under. She’s also been seen in films including Hacksaw Ridge, Mammal, Saving Mr. Banks, Step Up, The Rookie, Blow, Hilary and Jackie and My Best Friend’s Wedding, appearing in the latter alongside Mulroney, Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.

Mulroney is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Griffiths by Gersh, Australia’s Shanahan Management, Signpost and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.