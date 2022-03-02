Sydney Sweeney Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Davino

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 23: Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

Image Source: Getty / Charley Gallay

The diamond ring was real after all. Days after Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, People confirmed the “Euphoria” star is indeed engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney and the Chicago restaurant owner were first photographed together in Dec. 2018, but the pair have never spoken publicly about their relationship. Still, the couple have been spotted together over the years, including during a trip to Hawaii in 2020, where they were spotted kissing on the beach. Sweeney spoke about keeping her relationship private in the January 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan. “I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she said. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

Neither Sweeney nor Davino have commented on the engagement yet.