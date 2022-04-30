Sydney Sweeney Calls Euphoria Costar and On-Screen Sister Maude Apatow Her ‘Ride or Die’.

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow are one dynamic duo!

Sweeney, 24, uploaded a series of pics on Instagram Thursday, showing off some behind-the-scenes shots, as well as official photographs, from her and Apatow’s photoshoot for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue, on newsstands now.

“My ride or die,” Sweeney wrote alongside the carousel of photographs, adding a single red heart emoji.

In the images, the Euphoria costars — who play sisters Cassie and Lexi Howard — can be seen striking a pose in front of a mirror. Other images, including one of Apatow, also 24, positioned on top of Sweeney’s back, are also featured within.

In the comments section, Apatow wrote, “love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as her real-life sister Iris Apatow added, “Awww.”

The girls’ mother, Leslie Mann — who is married to and shares the pair with Judd Apatow — also commented three red heart emojis.

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow photographed exclusively for People Magazine by Michael Avedon, on April 14th 2022 in LA.

Michael Avedon Sydney Sweeney (left) and Maude Apatow

In PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue, Sweeney and Maude detailed that they have been inseparable since meeting on the set of the hit HBO series four years ago.

“Everyone knows that if I’m not in my trailer, I’m in Maude’s or if Maude’s not in hers, she’s in mine,” Sweeney said. “She’s the sister I always wished I had.”

When they’re together, the two said that they can typically be found in their pajamas, scrolling TikTok, or looking for memes to send to one another.

“We found relief through the dancing on TikTok,” Sweeney explained. “When we got bored, we did some moves. We’re very much homebodies. I don’t think we’re that cool!”

As their fame continues to rise, Sweeney and Maude said they feel lucky to have each other to lean on. “Whenever we have a stressful day, knowing that we have each other to talk to is really nice,” detailed Maude.

At the end of the day, Sweeney said Maude is “one of the kindest actresses I’ve ever worked with,” while Apatow noted that Sweeney is “the most on top of it, hardworking, incredible person to work with.”

“It’s surprising that we are able to create the friendship,” Sweeney said. “It’s so hard, not just as girls, to have friendships in our industry because we’re constantly traveling and moving from one project to another. You don’t have that much time to really nurture a friendship. With Euphoria, we spend so much time together.”

Maude agreed, adding: “We’re so lucky we work on a show that we’re proud of and like to work on.”