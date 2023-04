Soccer star Sydney LeRoux is on the show, chatting with Jared about lofty expectations for the USWNT in 2023 World Cup, reuniting with her old national team pals at Angel City FC, her recovery from an ankle injury and how she’s fully morphed into a soccer mom with her young son Cassius. Plus, Sydney gets us pumped up for the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup, featuring a historic million-dollar prize pool.