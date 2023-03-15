SXSW Film & TV Awards – List – The Hamden Journal

As SXSW basks in the Oscars afterglow of Everything Everywhere All at Once, which premiered out of competition at the event last year, jury and special awards winners for the 30th edition of the film and TV festival have been announced.

Top honors in the Narrative Feature Competition went to Paris Zarcilla’s horror pic Raging Grace. The film follows Joy, an undocumented Filipino immigrant who is struggling to do the best she can for her daughter Grace when she secures the perfect job: taking care of an extremely wealthy but terminal old man. The new position pays well and guarantees a roof over their heads. But very soon, Joy and Grace start to realize everything is not as it seems. The jury said its “heady blend of horror, history, and midnight humor announces the arrival of an exciting new filmmaking talent” and called Raging Grace, “frank and elusive, a film that subverts expectations on its way to a stirring conclusion.”

In the Documentary Feature Competition, director/screenwriter Ken August Meyer’s Angel Applicant took top honors. The movie is an autobiographical story about illness and an incisive work of art history. The jury said, “Angel Applicant illustrates both Meyer’s and artist Paul Klee’s experiences with scleroderma in intimate, thoughtful, highly considered detail — engrossingly so for a viewer unfamiliar with either the creators or the disease. The result is a yearslong undertaking that is stunning, powerful, and unforgettable.”

Scooping the TV Pilot Competition prize wasGrown, from showrunner/director/screenwriter Jocko Sims. Story is focused on a teenage boy attempting to move forward after losing his father.

Claudette Godfrey, VP, Flm & TV commented, “What an extraordinary week of film and TV premieres here at SXSW, and there is more to come through Saturday. Our theaters have been brimming with enthusiastic audiences celebrating the exceptional and diverse work in our lineup, and we’re so excited to celebrate this year’s jury and special award winners!

“Our hearts are also bursting with joy for Daniels who first brought their work to SXSW 11 years ago and won our Music Video Competition. It’s indescribable that we were also able to celebrate last year’s Opening Night Film Everything Everywhere All at Once and their seven Academy Awards. We know that another SXSW filmmaker in the Paramount Theater tonight will go on to fulfill their own creative dreams and achieve success beyond what they can imagine now!”

SXSW continues through March 19 with Audience Awards still to be determined.

Here are the 2023 Film & TV Awards winners:

Feature Film Grand Jury Awards

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: Raging Grace

Director/Screenwriter: Paris Zarcilla, Producer: Chi Thai

Special Jury Award for Performance: Courtney Eaton (Parachute)

Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Eric Branco, Story Ave

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: Angel Applicant

Director/Screenwriter: Ken August Meyer; Producers: Ken A. Meyer, Jason Roark

Special Jury Award for Innovation in Storytelling: Another Body

Directors: Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn; Producers: Elizabeth Woodward, Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn; Screenwriters: Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman

SHORT FILM GRAND JURY AWARDS

NARRATIVE SHORT COMPETITION

Winner: It Turns Blue

Director/Screenwriter: Shadi Karamroudi; Producers: Shadi Karamroudi, Mehran Noori, Mina Dreki, Theodora Valentis

Special Jury Award: Flores del Otro Patio

Director: Jorge Cadena; Screenwriters: Jorge Cadena, Li Aparicio Candama; Producers: Yan Decoppet, Gabriela Bussmann

DOCUMENTARY SHORT COMPETITION

Winner: Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)

Director: Sean Wang; Producers: Sean Wang, Sam Davis

Special Jury Award: Suddenly TV

Director/Producer: Roopa Gogineni

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

Winner: The Flute

Director: Nick Roney; Screenwriters: Nick Roney, Ed Leer; Producers: Brendan Garrett, Ryland Burns

Special Jury Award: Pennies from Heaven

Director: Sandy Honig; Screenwriters: Sandy Honig, Annabel Meschke, Sabina Meschke; Producer: Jake Honig

ANIMATED SHORTS

Winner: The Debutante

Director/Screenwriter: Elizabeth Hobbs, Producer: Abigail Addison

Special Jury Award for Animation Directing: Tom CJ Brown, Christopher at Sea

MUSIC VIDEOS

Winner: Amanda Sum – ‘Different Than Before’

Director/Screenwriter: Mayumi Yoshida

Special Jury Award: Residente – ‘This is Not America ft. Ibeyi’

Director: Grégory Ohrel

TEXAS SHORTS

Winner: Breaking Silence

Directors: Amy Bench, Annie Silverstein; Producers: Monique Walton, Amy Bench

Special Jury Award: When You Left Me On That Boulevard

Director/Screenwriter: Kayla Abuda Galang; Producers: Alifya Ali, Kayla Abuda Galang, David Oconer, Udoy Rahim, Samantha Skinner

TV PILOT COMPETITION

Winner: Grown

Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Jocko Sims; Producers: Jocko Sims, Christopher Santiago, Chaz Hazlitt, Andrew Zolot

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Performance: Josh Fadem, Harbor Island

POSTER DESIGN COMPETITION

Winner: Eyestring

Designer: Javier Devitt

Special Jury Award: Riders on the Storm

Designer: Casey Moore

Directors: Jason Motlagh, Mark Oltmanns

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION

Winner: Consensus Gentium

Director/Screenwriter: Karen Palmer; Producers: Tom Millen, Thalia Mavros, Jackson Lapsley Scott, Tuyet Huynh

Special Jury Award: Body of Mine

Director/Producer/Screenwriter: Cameron Kostopoulos

SXSW Special Awards

Janet Pierson Champion Award

Winner: Lizzie Shapiro (Story Ave, Parachute)

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: The Lady Bird Diaries

Director: Dawn Porter; Producers: Kim Reynolds, Dawn Porter

Special Jury Award: The Herricanes

Director: Olivia Kuan; Producers: James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte, Lisa France, James Short, Olivia Kuan, Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof

Thunderbird Rising Award Winner: Paris Zarcilla, Raging Grace

Thunderbird Rising Special Award: Brittany Snow, Parachute

The Hope Award Winner: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Director: Davis Guggenheim; Producers: Davis Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Jonathan King, Will Cohen

The Hope Special Award: Confessions of a Good Samaritan

Director: Penny Lane, Producer: Gabriel Sedgwick

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Presented to: Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Director/Screenwriter: Tomas Gomez Bustillo; Producers: Gewan Brown, Amanda Freedman

ZEISS Cinematography Award

Winner: Fancy Dance

Cinematographer: Carolina Costa, AMC