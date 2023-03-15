Sweet Tooth Season 2 Gets April Release Date at Netflix — See Photos

Netflix is ready to satisfy your Sweet Tooth craving.

Season 2 of the streamer’s comic adaptation will drop on Thursday, April 27, with all eight episodes. The show’s return will mark the end of a 22-month hiatus, with Season 1 having released back in June 2021.

Here’s what to expect from the sophomore run, according to the official logline: “As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.”

Meanwhile, outside the Preserve, “Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.”

In addition to the above image of Convery as Gus, Netflix has released seven other first-look photos from Season 2. Scroll down to view them all, then hit the comments with your hopes for the new episodes!

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Release Date Netflix

