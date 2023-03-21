Sweet 16 is set as 2 No. 1 seeds fall for 1st time in 25 years; Monday’s results from women’s NCAA tournament

Miami’s Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated No. 1-seeded Indiana in a second-round women’s NCAA tournament game on March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Sweet 16 is set after a pair of big upsets in the round of 32: No. 8-seeded Ole Miss shocked No. 1 Stanford on Sunday, while No. 9 Miami beat No. 1 Indiana on Monday. The NCAA women’s tournament continues Friday with the first Sweet 16 games in Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game April 2 on ABC.

No. 3 Ohio State 71, No. 6 North Carolina 69 (Recap)

No. 4 Tennessee 94, No. 12 Toledo 47 (Recap)

No. 4 Villanova 76, No. 12 FGCU 57 (Recap)

No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51 (Recap)

No. 9 Miami 70, No. 1 Indiana 68 (Recap)

No. 2 UConn 77, No. 7 Baylor 58 (Recap)

No. 6 Colorado 61, No. 3 Duke 53 (OT) (Recap)

No. 4 UCLA 82, No. 5 Oklahoma 73

