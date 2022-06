Sweeny Murti reports that while Miguel Andujar’s trade request is understandable, it’s a numbers game with the Yankees right now. Sweeny says he would be best served to “start raking” in Triple-A and force the team’s hand. As for Gallo, the Yankees will not have unlimited patience for his lack of performance and won’t allow him to bring down what’s shaping up to be a special season in the Bronx.