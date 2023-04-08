Swanson injury overshadows US victory over Ireland

The United States defeated Ireland 2-0 on Saturday in a match overshadowed by an injury to Mallory Swanson just months before the women’s World Cup kicks off.

Swanson was stretchered off the field in distress at the end of the first half in Austin after her left knee buckled following a heavy challenge from Ireland’s Aoife Mannion.

Play was held up for several minutes and US coach Vlatko Andonovski came onto the field to comfort Swanson as she received treatment before being carted off.

“We don’t know the extent of the injury yet,” Andonovski said afterward.

“She’s getting checked out as we speak, and I’m hoping for good news in the near future… She’s getting checked out and we’re waiting for the results.”

Swanson was reportedly taken to a local area hospital for assessment.

A serious knee injury would place a major question mark against Swanson’s fitness for the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in July.

The US open the defence of their world title against Vietnam in Auckland on July 21.

Swanson, who turns 25 later this month, is one of the stars of the US national team and has been in blistering form this year with seven international goals in five appearances.

The Chicago Red Stars striker also scored seven international goals in 2022.

Swanson’s injury came after she had earlier received treatment following a heavy collision with Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan as the two chased a loose ball.

Ireland defender Mannion was involved in that incident as well, appearing to nudge Swanson off-balance just before she crashed into Brosnan.

Andonovski insisted Swanson had been fully fit to continue playing after the earlier collision with Brosnan.

“If there was any slight chance that she should have not been back on the field we were gonna keep her off, but she felt good,” Andonovski said.

“Everything was fine, so it wasn’t a head or a brain injury or anything.”

Swanson’s worrying knee injury took the shine off another clinical victory for the USA, who extended their winning streak to seven straight games thanks to Emily Fox’s maiden international goal and a Lindsey Horan’s penalty.

Fox’s 37th minute opener came after a period of sustained Irish pressure, the US defender gliding across the edge of the penalty area and unleashing a low shot which beat Brosnan to creep in at the bottom corner.

The US made the game safe in the 79th minute, Horan scoring from the spot after being hauled down in the area by Ireland’s Diane Caldwell.

A relieved Horan celebrated after the successful spot-kick, which came just weeks after she missed a crucial penalty in Lyon’s Champions League quarter-final defeat to Chelsea last month.

