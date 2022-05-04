SVU’ Showrunner For Second Time – The Hamden Journal

Warren Leight is leaving Law & Order: SVU after serving as an executive producer and showrunner on the venerable NBC crime drama for the past three seasons. It was his second stint at the helm of the Wolf Entertainment series.

Leight announced his exit on Twitter Tuesday night, after wrapping production on the current 23rd season of SVU.

“The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break,” Leight wrote on Twitter in a lengthy thread. (You can read it below)

Leight originally joined SVU at the beginning of Season 13 when the drama was at crossroads, having just lost its co-lead Christopher Meloni. He shifted the attention to Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and successfully rebuilt the show around her, giving it a new life. Leight rejoined SVU in 2019 for the show’s record-breaking 21st season.