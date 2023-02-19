SVU’ Actor And Comedian Was 78 – The Hamden Journal

Richard Belzer, who played against type as a tough New York cop on Law and Order SVU after a long career in comedy, has died at 78.

His death was first reported on social media by his friend, the actor Laraine Newman, of Saturday Night Live fame.

In the 1970s, Belzer was the warm-up comedian for Saturday Night Live, and appeared multiple times on its early seasons in bit parts. He also made memorable appearances in films like Fame and Author! Author! In the 1980s.

“Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters,” said a statement from show creator and producer Dick Wolf. ” I first worked with Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/’Homicide’ crossover and loved the character so much, I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on ‘SVU.’ The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much.” .