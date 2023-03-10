SVB Races to Avoid Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling Cash

Panic spread in tech circles about the financial health of Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to fledgling companies, as the firm said Thursday it was holding a $2.25 billion share sale after a significant loss on its portfolio. Dani Burger reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en