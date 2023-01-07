Suzanne Somers says she’s ‘still smiling’ after 55 years with Alan Hamel as she shares then-and-now photos

Suzanne Somers is sharing with the world that she is still very much in love with her husband, Alan Hamel.

Somers, 76, took to Instagram Thursday to share a throwback image with her husband of 46 years and a recent picture of the couple.

“Still smiling 55 years later #TBT,” she captioned her post.

This is not the first time the actress has publicly shown her love for Hamel, 86. In 2020, Somers took to Instagram to celebrate her 44th wedding anniversary.

SUZANNE SOMERS, 74, SAYS SHE AND HUSBAND ALAN HAMEL HAVE SEX THREE TIMES BEFORE NOON: 'MAN, ARE WE HAVING FUN'

“Happy Anniversary Al! My darling, @therealalanhamel – how I love being your wife. Married today 44 years and together 53 years!” she captioned the video.

“I don’t want to spend a day without you. What a life! Happy Anniversary! Thank you to @brucesomersjr and @carolinesomers for this beautiful video,” she concluded, thanking her son Bruce Somers Jr. and his wife, Caroline, for creating the video.

Somers and Hamel said “I do” in 1977 after several years of dating.

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers tied the knot in 1977.

The former “Three’s Company” star has been forthcoming about intimate moments in the couple’s relationship in past interviews. In 2021, Somers appeared on “Daily Blast Live” and explained how she and Hamel keep the spark alive, five decades later.

Suzanne Somers said she’s “still smiling” 55 years into her relationship with Alan Hamel.

“I may be in my 70s now, and I always thought when I got in this decade that it would be over. And I just want people to know it ain’t over if you know how to take care of yourself,” she said at the time.

“Aging is about worn out parts, so your hormones start declining, your nutrients start declining, your minerals start declining,” Somers added. “So, what I write about in my books is how to put it all back together again. Our kids are raised, we paid for the weddings, we paid for the education and it’s now just me and Al. And, God, we are having a great time. Yes, we have a lot of sex because we’re in balance, but also I have seven drinks a week too.

“At five o’clock every night, we have a tequila, and maybe that’s why we have so much sex.”

Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel at Studio 54 in 1978.

Somers admitted there’s just something about Hamel she can’t resist.

“My first date with him, I did everything my mother told me not to do,” she told the outlet. “I was 20 years old, and I thought I may never get another chance, so I had my first pot brownie. It’s the first time I ever went to a man’s hotel room, and it’s the first time I ever slept with a man on the first date. But we’re here all these years later. I just knew he was the one.”