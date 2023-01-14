Suzanne Bonamici suffers concussion after being struck by car

Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is recovering after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland on Friday evening.

Following the incident, Bonamici was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a concussion and cuts to her head, according to a tweet from her communications director Natalie Crofts, adding that she is expected to make a full recovery although she will miss two town halls scheduled for Saturday.

Crofts said that Bonamici’s husband, US District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit by the car and suffered minor injuries.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the driver of the car, who was not arrested, hit the pair at a slow speed near downtown Portland and cooperated with police who responded to the scene.

Bonamici, a Democrat, was elected to Oregon’s first district in 2012.