Sustainable Investing Failed Its First Big Test. A Reckoning Is Coming.

Sustainable Investing Failed Its First Big Test. A Reckoning Is Coming.

by

The past few years have seen an explosion of interest in investing based on environmental, social, and governance factors, or ESG. Lured by the promise of doing well by doing good, investors poured billions of dollars into ESG strategies, turning the acronym into one of Wall Street’s favorite buzzwords.

As the approach soared in popularity, investment companies large and small seized the opportunity to design and market new ESG funds and rankings. Professionally managed assets with ESG mandates swelled to $46 trillion globally…

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.