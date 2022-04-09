Suspected OnlyFans killer Courtney Clenney was due in court for DUI

A sexy social media celebrity accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend was due in a Texas court on a DUI charge at the time of the killing, according to a report.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, 25, called 911 after she allegedly stabbed to death her estranged boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 27, in Miami on Sunday, April 3.

Clenney — better known as Courtney Tailor — was drenched in blood wearing a black bra when police arrived, though she has not yet been charged with a crime.

Clenney’s history includes an arrest on Sept. 16, 2020, in Austin, Texas for driving under the influence, according to court documents obtained by The Sun. She is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 15. Bond from the charge was set at $8,000 and she was forced to install a locking device on her car to measure her blood-alcohol level, the report said.

Courtney Clenney in her mugshot. Austin Intoxicated Clenney’s history included a previous DUI charge. Instagram / @courtneytailor

The mugshot from the incident portrays a Clenney far different than the curvy bathing suit model who courted 2 million followers on Instagram.

Her bleary eyes, surrounded by smudged makeup, look away from the camera while a medical mask hangs haphazardly around her chin. Clenney’s hair in the mugshot is slightly disheveled, not the spectacular flowing blonde locks draped around her body in her Instagram posts.

Clenney reportedly claimed to be suicidal after the killing of Obumseli and has been placed in a mental institution as a precaution, officials said. The two have a history of domestic disputes, according to friends.

Cops have more than enough evidence to make an arrest, said Lee Merritt, an attorney tapped by Obumseli’s family.

The couple had a history of domestic disputes friends said. Instagram Clenney was sued by a Texas woman for a car crash in 2018. Instagram / @courtneytailor

“Our office has been consulted by the victim’s family and we have begun a thorough review of the case,” he wrote Thursday on Instagram.

“From just a cursory review of the evidence there appears to be more than sufficient probable cause to make an immediate arrest for the death of Obumseli. Any further delay by authorities continues to compromise the integrity of the investigation into this matter.”

Court documents also show that Clenney was sued by a Texas woman and accused of causing personal injury, property damage and vehicle loss following a car crash in Texas in 2018, the Sun reported. But the plaintiff dismissed the suit after the incident was settled out of court.