Suspected DC gunman Raymond Spencer posted online during siege

The man identified as a person of interest in Friday’s Washington, DC shooting rampage was making online posts during the siege, according to a report.

Raymond Spencer allegedly updated the Wikipedia page for the Edmund Burke School, a prep school across from the apartment building where the sniper’s nest was located, writing, “A gunman shot at the school on April 22, 2022. The suspect is still at large,” the Washington Post reported.

“Dear God please forgive me,” a user named Raymond Spencer posted on the 4chan online message board four minutes after shots were reported, sources told the paper.

The user later posted, “Waiting for police to catch up with me.”

Video of the shooting was also posted on the 4chan site.

A swarm of Metropolitan Police officers arrives at the scene of the shooting. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Washington DC officers discovered a loot of weapons at the suspected gunman’s home. DCPoliceDept/Twitter The gunman was able to fire off more than 100 rounds, according to authorities. DCPoliceDept/Twitter

Metropolitan Police officers evacuate residents away from the shooting in Washington DC on April 22, 2022. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Three adults and a girl were hit during the gunfire, which forced schools in the area to go into lockdown and residents to shelter in place. The gunman appeared to be firing randomly and got off more than 100 rounds, police said.

The shooter committed suicide. Police have not confirmed that it was Spencer.