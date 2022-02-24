The Hamden Journal

Suspect kills deputy Neil Adams with own gun in Houston mall

A Texas deputy constable was shot dead by a suspect who wrestled his service weapon away at a Houston shopping mall where the officer was working an extra job.

Deputy Constable Neil Adams was killed just before 4 p.m. as he responded to a disturbance inside one of the stores at the PlazAmericas Mall, the Houston Police Department said.

“There was some kind of altercation with a suspect,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. “The suspect was able to gain control of his gun … very sadly, shot it.”

Deputy Neil Adams was shot and killed Wednesday.
Police enter under barrier tape at the main south entrance of PlazAmericas Mall, after a shooting, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Houston.
Deputy Neil Adams was working an off-duty security job at the Houston mall.
Investigators with the Houston Forensic Science Center unload equipment before entering the main north entrance of PlazAmericas Mall, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
Deputy Constable Neil Adams had served with the San Jacinto County Constable Precinct 1 since 2012.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush paid tribute to Adams on Twitter.

Finner said that after the shooting, police responded and found the suspect in the food court.

“He had a sharp-edged weapon aimed at the officers,” Finner said. “Two officers fired upon him, striking him. The suspect later died at the hospital.”

Police have not released the identity of the deceased shooter, but said he was 35 years old.

Deputy Neil Adams was responding to a disturbance inside one of the stores at the PlazAmericas Mall.
Investigators with the Houston Forensic Science Center unload equipment before entering the main north entrance of PlazAmericas Mall, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Houston
Deputy Neil Adams was fatally shot by a man who gained control of the officer’s gun.
Police gather at the main south entrance of PlazAmericas Mall after a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Houston
Police found the suspect in the food court.
Adams had served with the San Jacinto County Constable Precinct 1 since 2012. He was the environmental officer for all of Harris County, said his boss, Constable Roy Rogers.

“We lost one of our heroes,” said Rogers. “He was a good man. He worked hard (to) take care of his family … to take care of the constituents of our county. Y’all please pray for Deputy Constable Adams’ family.”

Speaking outside the hospital where her husband died, Adams’ widow asked for prayers.

Family members listen to a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston.
Family members of Neil Adams listen to a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston.
DeeDee Adams, whose husband was killed Wednesday afternoon, speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
DeeDee Adams, whose husband was killed Wednesday afternoon, speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
DeeDee Adams, whose husband was killed Wednesday afternoon, and her father-in-law are escorted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Houston Police Chief Tory Finner as they walk to a press conference, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
DeeDee Adams and her father-in-law are escorted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner as they walk to a press conference, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
“I just wanted to say that my husband always said that you can either be a sheep or a sheep dog, and I want everybody to pray for all the sheep dogs out there that are protecting everybody … that get a bad rap, and they just want to protect,” said DeeDee Adams. “That’s what they want to do in their heart, and everybody’s turned their back on them, and everybody should pray for all of them because they’re here for you.”

