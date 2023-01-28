Suspect Kaivon Washington in Madison Brooks rape was arrested for another rape

One of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks before she was hit and killed by a car has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in 2020.

Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested for first-degree rape one day after he was released on bond for the case of Madison Brooks, 19, in which Washington is charged with third-degree rape.

Documents obtained by WBRZ say that Washington was 15 years old at the time when he allegedly raped the 12-year-old after she left a birthday party to go swimming at an apartment complex in Livingston Parish in May or June 2020.

The girl told police Washington ripped her towel off and raped her for approximately 30 minutes in an apartment.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital, and Washington denied the allegations. The case went cold until a witness came forward Friday and told investigators that she saw Washington go into a room with the victim.





Kaivon Washington, 18 was charged in a second rape case one day after he was released on bond in the case of Madison Brooks. Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

“She witnessed the accused enter the victim’s bedroom, but denied hearing any voices or sounds that would have led her to think someone was having sex,” the arrest report states. “She further stated that she did not hear anyone hollering.”

Ron Haley, Washington’s lawyer, pointed at the timing of the witness stepping forward in a statement following his client’s arrest.

“Mr. Washington and his mother cooperated with the investigation two years ago, and law enforcement took no action,” Haley said. “Upon the review of the new statement from a witness that came forward yesterday, we are concerned not only of the timing of this statement, but whether it meets the threshold of probable cause.”





Police say Brooks was sexually assaulted before she was hit by a car and died. instagram/@madibrookss

Washington, alongside two other men and a 17-year-old, was charged in connection with the alleged rape of Brooks earlier this month.

Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with raping Brooks, while Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principle to third-degree rape, meaning they witnessed it but did not participate.

Brooks exited the car after the alleged rape and was hit and killed by another vehicle, but the attorney Haley said Brooks — who police say had a blood alcohol level of .319, four times the legal driving limit — left the car on her own accord.





Four were arrested in the Madison Brooks case. Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

“They did not just dump her out of the car,” Haley told WAFB. “They did not force her out of the vehicle,” he added, saying one of the videos showed her getting out. “I think at one point one of the others tries to calm the situation down and say, look just kind of get back in the car. She doesn’t want to.”

“I want the public to know, these young men … did not put her off on the side of the road,” Haley added.